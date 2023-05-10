JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Linda Moore Hodge 80, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Linda was the oldest daughter of the late John and Mildred Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Moore Brown, and brother, John Housley Moore, Jr. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Johnson City.
Linda graduated from Science Hill High School in 1961 where she enjoyed playing in the band and going to football games. She graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and in 1971 with a Master of Arts degree also in Education. She taught from 1965-2001. She loved teaching and spent most of her career at West View Elementary in Limestone, TN teaching the 4th Grade.
She always loved reading and watching murder mysteries, flowers, gardening, cats, and going to the beach. She had an active retirement, which included making ceramics, playing cards and games every week with several lifelong friends, and traveling.
Those left to cherish Linda’s life and impact include her beloved son, Perry Hodge III; nieces, Darci Lyons, Nikki Hoilman, and Lindsay Carmical; grandnieces and grandnephews Mason Casey, Riley and Kelsi Lyons, Collins, Evelyn, and John Beckham Carmical.
The family of Linda Hodge will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Cecil Mills, officiating all services. The graveside committal service will be conducted immediately following the funeral services. The friends and family who wish to attend will go in a procession to the Monte Vista Memorial Park cemetery for the service.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of the Cardiac ICU at Johnson City Medical Center and Ballad Hospice for all the love and care that was provided.
The family requests that memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Arrangements for Mrs. Linda Moore Hodge and her family have been made through Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-1521