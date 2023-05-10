JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Linda Moore Hodge 80, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.

Linda was the oldest daughter of the late John and Mildred Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Moore Brown, and brother, John Housley Moore, Jr. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Johnson City.

