LIMESTONE - Mrs. Linda Jean Majewski Dersham (our sweet Mimi), of Limestone, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Linda was born on July 20, 1956, on a beautiful sunny 70-degree day in Jersey City, NJ. She was born to Theodore and Delores Majewski. Linda was the second child born into the Majewski family. Awaiting her arrival was her older sister Delores Majewski (of Townsend Tn), followed then by her sister Barbara Durden (Paul Durden of Maryville, Tn), then later William Majewski (Rachel Majewski of Wildwood, Fl).

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Steven G. Dersham. Her three beautiful daughters: Shannon Alvarado (Greg Whitehed of JC Tn), Jessica Anderson (Robert Anderson of Naples, Tn) and Tonya Moore (Frank VanPelt of Telford). Also, her three grandchildren Mia Alvarado, Cienna Anderson, and Evan Alvarado. Linda is also survived by many nieces and nephews and had an abundance of close friends which would be hard to distinguish from her regular family.

