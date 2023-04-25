LIMESTONE - Mrs. Linda Jean Majewski Dersham (our sweet Mimi), of Limestone, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Linda was born on July 20, 1956, on a beautiful sunny 70-degree day in Jersey City, NJ. She was born to Theodore and Delores Majewski. Linda was the second child born into the Majewski family. Awaiting her arrival was her older sister Delores Majewski (of Townsend Tn), followed then by her sister Barbara Durden (Paul Durden of Maryville, Tn), then later William Majewski (Rachel Majewski of Wildwood, Fl).
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Steven G. Dersham. Her three beautiful daughters: Shannon Alvarado (Greg Whitehed of JC Tn), Jessica Anderson (Robert Anderson of Naples, Tn) and Tonya Moore (Frank VanPelt of Telford). Also, her three grandchildren Mia Alvarado, Cienna Anderson, and Evan Alvarado. Linda is also survived by many nieces and nephews and had an abundance of close friends which would be hard to distinguish from her regular family.
Although Linda was born in Jersey City, Linda was a Florida girl by heart and emulated the sunshine with her personality and love that she spread with her family, friends, and numerous animals. Fort Lauderdale is where she called home for the majority of her life. If being a family woman and devoted mother could be a paid job Linda would be a seasoned veteran and millionaire. Linda met Steve at a traffic light in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They quickly fell in love and began a family in which Linda spent over 35 years raising four children through almost 4 decades into adulthood. Linda spent many nights caring for her family while her husband was working away at the fire station.
After the birds finally left the nest, Linda enjoyed travelling and hanging in her camper on the lake and in numerous campgrounds around the state and country. Some of Linda’s favorite things in life included trips to the “garden” as she called it to eat Italian food, playing cards against Humanity and watching her husband cringe at her grandchildren’s obscene answers on Christmas Eve, and vacuuming the house in beautiful straight lines. Linda definitely enjoyed keeping a very tidy house, but she definitely enjoyed her family and grandkids and was proud of her family’s accomplishments.
There is no doubt Linda will leave a hole that can never be filled. In the end, Linda fought a very hard battle against cancer, and she did so with grace and dignity. Linda never gave up and smiled up into the end. Linda’s family will honor her and always remember her loving ways and thoughtfulness that she always displayed and will continue to pass that on as they continue life without her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor David Reece officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kari’s Heart Foundation, 701 N State of Franklin, Johnson City, TN 37604.