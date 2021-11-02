GRAY - Mrs. Linda Hale Ferguson, age 69, Gray, passed away at her residence with her family by her side Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Mrs. Ferguson was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late Earl and Edith Rhea Hale. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Gary and Judy Hale.
Mrs. Ferguson was survived by her husband Larry Ferguson, daughters Jaime Ferguson and Whitney Estepp (Chad), grandchildren Noah, Mallory, and Seth; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Ferguson Family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821