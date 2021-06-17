LIMESTONE - Mrs. Linda Coggins, age 54, Limestone, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Coggins was born in Fort Gordon, Georgia and the daughter of the late Graham & Betty Payne Sells. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Richardson.
She was a Supervisor at TPI and had been employed there for seventeen years.
Survivors include a daughter, Candace Nelson (Kevin) Telford; son, A. J. Coggins (Danielle) Greeneville; brothers, Mike Sells (Nona) Jonesborough and Ronnie Sells (Angie) Johnson City; sister, Deb Sells, Kingsport; grandsons, Lukas Nelson, Andrew Coggins, III and Chandler Nelson; and special friend, Jack Luecke.
Funeral services will be conducted 12, noon Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Steele officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-12, Noon Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jack Luecke, Kevin Nelson, Jordan Broyles, Jordan Coggins, Mikey Sells and Moe Sells.
Memorial donations may be made to Grandview Elementary School 2891 US-11 E Telford, TN 37690 or Towering Oaks Christian School 1985 Buckingham Rd. Greeneville, TN 37745.
Condolences may be sent to the Coggins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821