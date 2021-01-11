TELFORD - Mrs. Lillian Irene Street, 91, of Telford, passed away January 8, 2021. The daughter of Albert Lee Croyle & Sarah Effie Greer, Lillian was born on July 4, 1929, in Washington County, TN.
Lillian was a lifelong member of McCarty Methodist Church where she served as the Financial Secretary. She also sang in the church choir and taught the Primary class. Lillian loved keeping score for the Telford Softball Team, even after all of her kiddos stopped playing.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Street & Johnny (Tina) Street, grandchildren, Aaron Street, Ashley (Justin) Oliver, Jonathan (Carval) Street, Jessica (Thomas) Street, April (John) Piziali, Jennifer (Darren) Harrison, and Charles Street, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Sarah Greer Croyle, son, Ronnie Street, and siblings, Marion Croyle and Lottie Cash.
A visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at McCarty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Street family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
