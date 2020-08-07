It is by your holding fast to the word of life,
that I can boast on the day of Christ
that I did not run in vain or labor in vain.
Philippians 2:16
Laurice Young Yett Coxe, the second of eight children, was born August 29, 1922 to Carl Franklin and Lillian Bledsoe Young in Johnson City, TN.
She was a life long member of Thankful Baptist Church where she served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, assistant Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Treasurer, church bookkeeper, and choir member from an early age through adulthood. Her most recent activities until she was not able to have been Joseph Storehouse Food Pantry, Senior Saints Group and the Missionary Group.
While living in Washington, DC she attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was a member of the Senior Choir.
She graduated from Langston High School, Swift Memorial Junior College (Rogersville, TN) and East Tennessee State University.
She retired from the Veteran’s Administration Inspector’s Office of Audit as a Budget Analyst after 22 years of government services.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Coxe, two brothers, Carl F. Young, Jr. and C. Lamont Young, 5 sisters, Edna McAdams, Christine Rutherford, Bobbie Rhea, Electa Young and Peggy Jo Young.
Survivors include two sons, Charles W. Yett and A. Wayne Yett of Johnson City, two special daughter/nieces Karen Rhea Rollins and Susan Rhea Wagner, a step son, William Coxe, Jr. (Washington, DC), step daughter, Karen Coxe Burnette (Williamsburg, VA), 14 grandchildren along with great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, a number nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
