JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Kathy Kinley, 66, of Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. The daughter of the late Roy Lee & Joy Martin Stanley, Kathy was born in Virginia on November 14, 1954.
Kathy was a wonderful wife mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Kathy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tessa & Chad Proffitt, grandson, Caleb Proffitt, siblings, Michael Stanley, Rebecca Mitchell (David), Janie Britt (Mark), David Hensley, brother-in-law, Rogers Combs, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Willie “Don” Kinley, and sister, Glenda Combs.
A visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. The graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
Byron Paddock will be officiating.
For those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery, please meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM on Thursday.
Condolences may be sent to the Kinley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821