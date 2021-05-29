Jonesborough - Mrs. Kathy E. Anderson, 72, of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence.
Kathy was a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Mansfield and John A. Kane.
Kathy was a Bookkeeper/Office Manager for All American Realty.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by one brother, Theodore Kane.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Anderson; three children, John Alfred Anderson and his wife Marney, Christine Renee Turner and Stephanie Schoppert and her husband Tim.
The family of Mrs. Kathy E. Anderson will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Anderson family during this difficult time.