Proverbs 31:10 Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Kathleen B. McCurry, age 98, Jonesborough, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. McCurry was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Ross and Chloie Broyles. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, J.C. McCurry. Brothers, Edwin “Buck” and Eugene Broyles, and sister Martha Broyles Edwards.
Those left to cherish her memory include three sons Larry Dale and wife Ruby, Roger Wade and wife Drema, Howard, daughters Wilma Blankenship and husband Kyle, Janice Nelms and husband Greg; six grandsons Jeff (Mandy) McCurry, Tom (Jen) McCurry, Steve (Wendy) McCurry, Neil (Heather) McCurry, Dusty (Richelle) McCurry, Timothy (Melanie) Blankenship, granddaughters Missy (Jesse) Ford, Chastity (Scott) Stanton, and Danielle (Ben) Miller, Elaina (Izzy) Childress, Jerri Johnson, Sherri Smith, Adam Shaffer. Forty-two great children, and five great-great children. Several nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was well known for her sewing talent and sewed for many in the area.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice services who helped to make her days more comfortable thru the compassion they offered her and her family.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with Pastor Timothy Blankenship, grandson, officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers feel free to donate to a charity of choice.
