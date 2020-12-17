JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Judy “Grandy” Gail Lowrey, age 68, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Mrs. Lowrey was born in Johnson City and the daughter of Mildred Jean Kirtley Ferguson, Johnson City and the late Hoy Wayne McIntosh. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Frank Lowrey.
She was a member of Walnut Church of Christ.
Mrs. Lowrey was a retired Medical Transcriptionist. She enjoyed shooting her guns, driving her Mustang and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, survivors include a daughter, Leslie Raye McIntosh, Elizabethton; granddaughter, Chelsi Gail Hill (Casey), Greeneville; grandson, Jacob Lynn McIntosh, Elizabethton; great-grandchildren, Hailynn Hill and Elijah Hill, both of Greeneville; brother, Gary McIntosh; sister, Jayne Dare, Michigan; and special cat, “Bubby”.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Casey Hill, Jacob McIntosh, Devante Boozer, Alex Conner, Mark “Marky” Marlow and Ronnie Johnson.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821