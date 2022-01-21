JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Judy Gay Jones, age 73, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Jones was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Cliff & Ruth Berry Ford.
She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Jones was a nurse for 38 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Oscar Lee Jones; children, Angela Sammons (Alan), Leslie Watson (Chris) and Joe Jones (Tracy); sisters, Carolyn White (Richard), Phyllis Shell and Brenda King; five grandchildren, Brianna Bowling, Kayla Jones, Kareena Jones, Matthew Watson and Bryson Sammons; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends at their home, Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00-6:00 pm.
Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
