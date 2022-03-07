JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Joy Conley, age 65, Jonesborough, passed away peacefully Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Conley was born in Johnson City and the daughter of the late Lee Hughes and Grace Coleman Hughes Grindstaff. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Bill Grindstaff.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick “Scott” Conley; sisters, Brenda Johnson (Scott), Darlene Wilcox (Jim), Jean Hughes, Sheila Tadlock (Mike), and Tammy Nave (Ronnie); brothers, Rick Grindstaff (Amy) and Roger Hughes (Michelle); stepchildren, Carrie Pierce and Shannon Conley; three grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be conducted 6:00 PM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Lenny Smith officiating.
