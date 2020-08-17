Mrs. JoAnn Chase Bailey, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
JoAnn was born June 25, 1945 and daughter of the late B.C. & Mary Chase. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Bailey, brothers-in-law, Dean Rambo and Kyle Bailey.
She was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.
JoAnn retired from Johnson City Medical Center after 35 years of nursing.
Survivors include her children, Todd Bailey and Rachel (Lee) Dunbar; grandchildren, Bailey (Tony) Chase, Seth (Keri) Bailey, Regan Dunbar, and Tanner Bailey; great-grandchildren, Hadley Bailey and Dax Chase; sister, Jane Rambo; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 5:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Broyles officiating. Friends and family are welcome to gather at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
