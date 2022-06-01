JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Joan Wiseman, age 87, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Wiseman was born October 16, 1934, in Jonesborough, and the daughter of the late Ralph & Velma Jenkins Ford. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Wiseman and second husband, Tom Jones, two brothers, Glen and Howard “Hoover” Ford.
She worked for the Washington County School System and Washington County Trustees Office with over 33 years of service. She liked NASCAR and loved to travel.
Survivors include her brother, Sam Ford (Catherine), Fall Branch; sister, Karen Crisp (Gary) Jonesborough; nephews, Lee Ford (Connie), Jonesborough, Scott Ford, Gray and Eric Ford, Jonesborough; great nephew, Ethan Ford, Jonesborough; great niece, Kaley Ford; special friends, Judy Harris and Tony Snapp.
Gravesides services will be conducted 12, Noon, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Monte Vista Burial Park with Rev. David Reece officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Wiseman online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
