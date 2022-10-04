JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Jessie “Nanny” Markland, 75, of Johnson City, passed away Friday September 30, 2022.
Jessie was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and resided on Spice Hollow Rd for fifty-five plus years. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Jo Ann Curtis.
Jessie graduated from Science Hill High School. She married the love of her life, John Markland on November the 13, 1965. Jessie loved her church family at Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church for over fifty years as a member where she loved to teach Sunday school for a number of those years.
Jessie was a lifelong homemaker, a devoted wife and a wonderful mother to her five children and seven grandchildren. She loved to grow flowers and took pride in her garden. Her love could be felt through her nursing skills when we were hurt, her hugs when we felt broken, the wisdom she shared her compassion to feed not only our faith but our bodies as well. Mom taught us what unconditional love is, she loved our Daddy fiercely and the Lord unconditionally. Mom loved her family and friends, especially Pat Shell, beyond measure. Until we meet again in Heaven there will be an empty space in all of our hearts. Through our tears we can see her smiling face as she walks the streets of gold with Daddy, Lou Ann and Granny Jo.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband John Markland and daughter, Lou Ann.
Survivors include four children, Will Markland and his wife Mary, Hope Dugger and her husband Chris, Rachel Dickerson and Joshua Markland; seven grandchildren, Caleb Markland, Audrey Markland, Dakota Dickerson, Nevaeh Dickerson, Kaylee Markland, Ava Markland and Ben Hobbs. She was the oldest sibling of nine brothers and sisters whom she loved very much. Carl (Bunky) Curtis, Larry Curtis, Susan Bishop, Sherry Markland, Barbara Lau, Shawn Hoilman, Shannon Curtis and Scott Curtis.
The family of Mrs. Jessie Markland will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Terry Jones officiating. Music will be provided by the Dry Creek Freewill Baptist singing group. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 PM Friday, October 7, 2022, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM Friday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Markland family.