JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Jennie Sue Brown, age 77, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Brown was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late James & Myrtle Payne Reid. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Junior Laws.
She was a loving wife and step-mother. She loved music, cooking and her family.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Donald Wasson; step-daughters, Teresa Owens (Delmer), Savannah Worley, Debra Baney (Williams) and Charsley Cantwell (Michael); sisters, Debbie Glines and Linda Cracraft; brother, Greg Reid; seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, April 3, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Delmer Owens officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at New Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Brown family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821