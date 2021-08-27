LIMESTONE - Mrs. Jean Estep Scammerhorn, age 73, Limestone, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Scammerhorn was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Vestal & Elizabeth Brown Estep.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Scammerhorn; sister, Joan Cutshall; brother-in-law, William R. “Ronnie” Scammerhorn; nephews, Tony Randolph and Tim Randolph; niece, Tammy Randolph; great-niece, Ashley Rayon; special cousins, Connie, Debbie, Faye, Pat and Woogie; and she loved her cat “Peggoty”.
Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Randolph officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Scammerhorn family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821