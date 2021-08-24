JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Jaqueta “Jackie” Bailey, age 88, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Arkansas and the daughter of the late Loyd Richardson and Ruby Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Estel Bailey, son, Wayman Bailey, daughter Linda Hokeland, step-son LeRoy Bailey and step-dad Thirl Sanders.
Jackie was owner and operator of Mountain View Restaurant for many years. She attended Limestone Freewill Baptist Church and Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Dan Bailey and Allen Bailey; step-daughter, Janice Bradley; daughter-in-law, Donna Bailey; grandsons, Zachary Bailey, and Daniel Bailey granddaughters Katelan Bailey, Sherry Lawson, Sidney Bailey, Sandy Bradley and Brooke Bailey; great-grandchildren, Alexis Garland, Taylor Bailey, Mary Jane Bailey, Garrett Lawson, Bradley Cannon and Bailey Cannon; brothers, Ray Richardson, Richard Sanders; sisters, Shirley Burns, and Christine Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021 at New Salem Cemetery with Pastor Brian Nulf officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. Those wanting to pay their respect may do so Wednesday August 25, 2021 from 10:00AM to 4:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Bailey family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
