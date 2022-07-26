JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Janice L. Shipley, age 90, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Janice was born in Greene County, TN to the late Sherman & Lucy Jarrett. She was preceded in death by Ralph Shipley, her husband of 64 years, and her siblings, Lawrence Jarrett, Bobby Jarrett, Evert Jarrett (Alma Ruth), Leon Jarrett, infant brother Johnny Jarrett, Vera Rupert Graybeal (Gene) and Leona Farmer (Emery).