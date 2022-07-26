JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Janice L. Shipley, age 90, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Janice was born in Greene County, TN to the late Sherman & Lucy Jarrett. She was preceded in death by Ralph Shipley, her husband of 64 years, and her siblings, Lawrence Jarrett, Bobby Jarrett, Evert Jarrett (Alma Ruth), Leon Jarrett, infant brother Johnny Jarrett, Vera Rupert Graybeal (Gene) and Leona Farmer (Emery).
She was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian, mother and friend.
Survivors include son, David Shipley, Jonesborough; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diana & Danny Mitchell, and Donna & Jeff Davis, Johnson City; two grandchildren, Brandon Shipley (Tracey) and Ashley Shipley; two great-grandchildren, Ivan Shipley and River Shipley; sister, Barbara Barnett Thompson (Ted); brother, Paul Jarrett (Edna Ruth); sisters-in-law, Louise Jarrett and Betty Jarrett; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Roach officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.