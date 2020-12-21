JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Janice E. Snyder, age 74, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.
Janice was the daughter of the late Albert & Nettie Roe Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Campbell.
Janice retired from Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth D. Snyder; sisters, Charlotte Hoilman (Gene), Boyd, MD, Juanita Clemons (Vernon), Johnson City, and Betty Smith and partner Jason, Piney Flats; one brother, Manuel Campbell (Phyllis) Johnson City; several nephews and nieces whom she loved; other survivors include one son, William Ledford, Limestone; and grandson, Josh Ledford.
It was Janice’s wished that no services were to be held.
Condolences may be sent to the Snyder family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
