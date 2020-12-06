JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Janette Bailey Walters, age 99, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, December 5, at her residence.
Born in Burnsville, NC, her family moved to Jonesborough during her childhood. She was a graduate of Lamar High School. Janette, along with her late husband Sherman, owned and operated Walters Poultry and Stock Farm for many years. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. In recent years, she had enjoyed time with family, especially her great-grandchildren. Her memory was astounding, and the stories of her childhood and courtship brought smiles to everyone.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Walters; parents, Walter and Maude Bailey; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Warren Bolton; son, Kenneth Walters; son-in-law, Sam McKee; and nephews Richard and Scott Teague.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda McKee; daughter-in-law, Jolene Walters; grandchildren Suzanne Walters Willoughby (Tom), Patti Walters (Joe Williams), Tiffany Hodge, and Frank Walters (Kim); great-grandchildren Nora and Nate Walters; nephews and nieces Charles Teague (Carolyn), Sylvia Teague, and Jack Teague (Ora), David Harrell (Lynn); special cousins Alma Lee Edwards and Susie Hicks; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to COVID there will be no formal visitation. Those wishing to pay their respect may do so Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held by the family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, and especially Ashley Elledge, RN, for their support the last few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church in care of Sue Taylor, 4138 Jackson Lane, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Walters family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821