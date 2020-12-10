JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Jane Anne Collins, age 69, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Collins was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Robert & Elsie Louise Ferguson McCurry. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Clay Thomas Collins and a brother, Tom McCurry.
She was a member of Jackson Park Covenant Brethren. She was Church Treasurer, member of Jackson Park Women Work, helped in the Youth Club and Camp Placid. She also volunteered with the “Shop With A Cop” program. She always enjoyed being on the go.
Mrs. Collins was a retired Accountant from Citi.
Survivors include three sons, Rodney Collins (Drew), Jason Collins (Felicia) and Eric Collins (Mendy); grandchildren, Hannah, Marissa, Allison, Erika, Sadee and Sophee; sister-in-law, Jeanene McCurry; nieces, Carrie & Stephen Lewis; great-nephew, Carter & Eli; friends, Nina Jones and Margaret Hudson;
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will not be a formal visitation, but friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Friday, December 11, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 pm to see Mrs. Collins and sign the register.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, December 12, 2020 at New Victory Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Russell Payne officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Building Fund 100 Oak Grove Ave. Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Camp Placid 224 Camp Placid Blountville, TN 37617.
Condolences may be sent to the Collins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
