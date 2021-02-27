JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Ina Powell, 75, of Jonesborough, passed away on February 16, 2021. The daughter of Walter & Mary Williams Lafield, Ina was born on July 21, 1945, in New Roads, Louisiana.
Ina married the love of her life, Phil Powell, in 1968. She worked for the Johnson City Press for 17 years. Ina enjoyed time with her pet bird, Jazz, loved visiting the beach, and working on her crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Phil, sons and daughters-in-law, Chip and Kelly Powell of Sumter, SC, and Blake and Jodi Powell of Greeneville, TN, grandchildren, Kierstyn and husband Chase Dunlap, Mikayla Powell, Phillip Powell V, Sophia Powell, and W. Garrett Vincent, great grandchild, Kaydence Bailey, brothers, Walter Lafield and Ray Lafield, and lots of nieces and nephews.
Ina is preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Mary Lafield, and two brothers, W.L. & Glenn Hawkins.
A celebration of life will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Powell family at 121 Laurel View Road, Jonesborough, TN, 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Powell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821