ELIZABETHTON - Mrs. Hella Gratto, age 89, of Elizabethton, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Hillview Health Center. She was the daughter of the late Totila and Pauline Streng Jericho and was born in Württemberg, Germany on May 2, 1931.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Horst Jericho and a niece, Petra Grieshaber.
Hella retired as a custom tailor at Walt Disney World in Orlando where she made costume clothing for the Disney characters and celebrities. She was of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed singing, reading, knitting, and going to the Johnson City Senior Citizen’s Center twice a week to play cards. She was known as an elegant lady who was always the life of the party.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of forty years, Lloyd Gratto; a son, Michael Howard and fiancé, Kathryn Ralston; a daughter, Deborah Howard Sutherland; a step-daughter, Patricia Krantz; two step-sons, Dave Gratto and Donald Gratto; a brother, Gerald Jericho; a sister-in-law, Gisela Jericho; a sister, Brunhilde Jericho; a nephew, Jan Jericho and a niece, Claudia Jericho.
A graveside service to honor the life of Mrs. Hella Gratto will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Garland Cemetery with Father Dennis Kress officiating. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 2:20 PM on Wednesday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Hillview Health Center for the love and care given to Hella.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Gratto and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.