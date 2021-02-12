JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Helen Y. Coppage, age 66, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Coppage was born in Johnson City and the daughter of the late Walter & Helen Gibson Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Coppage and a daughter, Elizabeth Valentine and siblings, Linda Casey, Janice Sells, Sheila Broyles, Eddie Fox and Randy Fox.
She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching television.
Survivors include two children, Luda Lee Valentine and Shasta Yvonne Coppage; three sisters, Jenia Saylor, Beverly Merritt and Diane Grindstaff; several grandchildren.
