JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Helen Russell, of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The daughter of the late George & Johnsey Cox Whitaker, Helen was born on January 28, 1945, in Johnson City, TN.
Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a wonderful homemaker and never failed at being there for her family.
She is survived by her children, James Russell (Heidi), Keith Russell, Kathy Bridgeman (Tommy), Helen Cole (Ray), and Barbara Stout (Bobby), grandchildren, James Russell, Jr., Gloria Metts (Drew), T.R. Lowe (Sarah), Pattie Young (Jamison), Christy Gillespie, Keith Russell, Jr., Heather Russell, Charles Russell, Brandi Cole, Ray Cole (Jessica), Randy Cole (Makayla), Chris Cole, Kenneth McNeese, Jr. (Jessica), Hailee Sesney (Andrew), Dalton Cole, Celesta Cole and Lindsay Cole, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson, sisters, Connie Whitaker, Sherry Whitaker, brother, Kyle Whitaker, and her companion of 20+ years, Fred Nunley, and his children, Michelle Bass, Kevin Nunley, and Kelly Gregg.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Russell, parents, grandson, Ronnie Russell, brother, Frank Whitaker, and sisters, Marie Greer, Mary Gray, and Joyce Hensley.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with the funeral beginning at 7:00 PM. The graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery on Saturday, April 3, 2021, beginning at 10:00 AM.
Pastor Butch Stout will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Russell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821