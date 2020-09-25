JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Helen “Oveda” Evans, 91, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Oveda was born October 1, 1928, in Washington County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Thomas Earl and Daisy Mae Walters Harvey.
Oveda was a devout Christian and was a member of the Union Christian Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by daughters, Robin Evans Rose and Sandy Evans and husband Roger Garland, niece, Marsha Barnett, and nephew Doug Evans.
Oveda is preceded in death by husband, Bud Evans, son, Harvey Evans, grandchild, Charles Daniel Rose, sister, Earlene Boring Swartz, son-in-law, Eddie Rose, and sister, Valdine Baker.
Visitation for Oveda will be at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2 to 3:30 PM. The graveside service will follow at Union Christian Church Cemetery. Minister Palma Bennett will be officiating.
Donations may be made to Union Christian Church, 3639 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, TN, 37659.
