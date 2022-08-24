CLEAR BRANCH - Mrs. Helen “Ninny” Ramsey Tilson, age 96, Clear Branch, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Jobie and Virgie Alice Cutshaw Ramsey.

Helen was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church where she attended as long as she was able. She loved her church, ladies Sunday School class and community. She worked at Southern Pottery and Levi Red Cap. Helen was a great Christian role model to all who knew her. She loved to camp, fish and garden with her husband Clarence. She especially loved spending time with her many grandchildren.

