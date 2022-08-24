CLEAR BRANCH - Mrs. Helen “Ninny” Ramsey Tilson, age 96, Clear Branch, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Jobie and Virgie Alice Cutshaw Ramsey.
Helen was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church where she attended as long as she was able. She loved her church, ladies Sunday School class and community. She worked at Southern Pottery and Levi Red Cap. Helen was a great Christian role model to all who knew her. She loved to camp, fish and garden with her husband Clarence. She especially loved spending time with her many grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Tilson, son, Darrell Wayne Tilson, brothers: Johnny, Sankey, Alvin, Glen, Ford and Charles Ramsey, and sisters: Ella Tipton, Mabel Greer, Zella Chase, Florence Ray, and Eva Williams.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law Wanda Tilson, grandchildren, Richard Tilson (Angie), Tony Tilson (Lee), Sandy Forbes and Mike Tilson (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Caleb (Chelsie), Ben and Rachel Tilson, Whitnee Matheson (David), Jake Tilson, Ashley and Justyn Forbes, Leland, and Nolan Tilson; great-great grandchildren Hadlee and Ada Matheson; sister-in-law, Teresa A. Ramsey several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the medical community that cared for Helen, including the staff of NHC and Caris Hospice for the loving care they provided.
The family requests your presence as we honor and remember the life of Helen “Ninny” Tilson in a graveside service to be held at 3:00 PM Sunday August 28, 2022, in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and special neighbor, Gale Arnold. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:55 PM Sunday.