GREENEVILLE - Mrs. Glenna Barkley, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greeneville.
Glenna was born in Bowmantown, Tennessee, to the late John and Grace Ball Slagle.
She was a loving faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved her family dearly.
She was a bookkeeper and secretary for Barkley Lumber company. Lifelong active member of Mt. Bethel Christian Church where she was a teacher for children’s Sunday School, Bible School & Children’s Church. She was a faithful Christian who always wanted children to know the Lord and was always praying for those who were not saved…her mission in life. She was very active with preparing meals for the Limestone Ruritan Club and also active in working at the Washington County Election sites for years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Barkley; parents, John and Grace Slagle; brother, George Slagle.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Nancy Wright (Greg) and Jane Ann Lowe (John); son, Michael Barkley (Tina); 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Slagle (Carolyn) and Johnny Slagle
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Mt. Bethel Christian Church with Minister Lamar Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family members.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice Staff, Brookdale Greeneville Assisted Living and all her home caregivers for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Christian Church cemetery c/o James Chandley, 828 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, TN 37681 or to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
Condolences may be sent to the Barkley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
