JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Gertrude Casteel Smith, age 89, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born in Gate City, VA and the daughter of the late Cossie & Bridget Howington Casteel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Alfred Smith and a son, Kenneth A. Smith.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Smith retired from East Tennessee State University.
Survivors include her children, Gary L. Smith and wife Sue, Francis Joann Rosenbaum and husband Timmy and Johnny A. Smith; ten grandchildren including a special grandson, Brian Smith, sixteen great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Haynes, Florida; brother, Truman Casteel, Kingsport; and several nephews and nieces.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home for viewing and signing the register Saturday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 4th from 12:00-4:00 pm.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Butch Stout officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10:50 am using the Lamont Street entrance.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821