JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Geraldine Tompkins, 75, of Johnson City Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Geraldine, born in Whitesburg Kentucky, was the youngest child of Noah and Julia Marcum.
Geraldine attended Pound High School in Pound Virginia. After meeting and eventually wedding the love of her life, Clifford, she and him moved away to begin their life together. Clifford, being active service United States Air Force, took Geraldine overseas to live in Berlin Germany with their three children, Gary, Melissa, and Raymond. Upon returning to the states, Geraldine and Clifford settled in Maryland and continued raising their family. Geraldine was a mother, wife, and a hard worker, eventually starting and operating her own business until her early retirement.
After retirement, she began her final chapter in Johnson City with Clifford. Being not too far from where they both grew up; this was a perfect place to settle down. They found a beautiful house with lots of hillside land and gorgeous views. She enjoyed years of reuniting with loved ones and making new friends.
Geraldine had a love for nature and all its creatures, except for snakes. She did not like snakes one bit. She loved flowers, gardening, and looking up at the beautiful sky, often commenting on the clouds and what she sees in them. She had a gift for crafts and loved making things for people. She shared this passion with her children and grandchildren. In addition to crafts her and Clifford took up quilt making. Today, many of their quilts are in the homes of their friends and loved ones.
Geraldine served in many ways. As a saved child of God, she cared for elderly individuals and was with them during their last moments. She served in Jail Ministry sharing the Gospel with female inmates. Geraldine was continually active in her church, volunteering to lead Sunday School, participating in worship singing, helping to keep the church clean, and of course providing great cooking for the fellowship hall.
Geraldine’s God loving spirit touched all whom she encountered. She tirelessly shared the word of God to others and often encouraged her fellow believers to continue spreading God’s word. She attended University Parkway Baptist Church and most recently Green Pine Baptist Church.
Family was everything to Geraldine. She is survived by her husband of 57+ years, Clifford, her Children Gary, Melissa, Raymond, her grandchildren Brendan, Christie, Kevin, James, Justin, Zachary, Reina, Molly, Charles, Elena, Natalie and her great grandchildren, Haileigh, Nickolas, Maggie, Evelyn, Aubrey, and Jameson. Geraldine also had twelve brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sisters, Dorothy and Ruth.
Geraldine is preceded in death by both her parents, her brothers Ed, Bill, George, Charles, Herman, her sisters Savannah, Sarah, Ezelle, Inez, Rosella, and her son-in-law James.
The family of Geraldine will be holding a graveside committal service at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City, for immediate family members. Flowers can be sent to Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, or by visiting their website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Meal service for the family is appreciated and can be sent to their home, 1971 Powder Branch Road, Johnson City, TN. 37601.