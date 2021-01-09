JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Geraldine Ruble Bradley, age 91, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mrs. Bradley was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late James Hunter & Maude Browning Ruble. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee Bradley, Sr., three sisters, Marie Foster, Helen Jones and Ruth McAmis and a brother, Curtis Ruble.
She was a member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Bradley was a 1946 graduate of Washington College. She worked 30 years as Office Manager at the Medical Group for Dr.’s Wofford, McKinnon, Hall Allen, McGowan, Cole and Allison, and several more. Delores Young, Jane Dillow, Mary Nell Webb, and Charlotte Hughes were her co-workers that she met for lunch with once a month
Survivors include a son, Jack Lee Bradley, Jr., Jonesborough; sister, Maude Cutshall, Tusculum; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Family Ministries at the John M. Reed Center in Limestone for their wonderful care.
Graveside services will be conducted 10;00 AM, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Monte Vista Burial Park with Rev. Ricky Clowers officiating.
Pallbearers will be Terry Sams, Rick Sams, Edward Farr, James Michael Sanders, Bryson Young and Robert McGraw.
Memorial donations may be made to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund 1870 Old Boones Creek Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615.
Condolences may be sent to the Bradley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821