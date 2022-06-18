JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Gail Dorene Remaley Collins, 70, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living.
Gail was a resident of South Carolina who had lived in the TriCities since 1981. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert A. Remaley, Sr. and Betty Remaley.
Gail was a homemaker. She had a degree in Childhood Education, she was a house mother at a boy’s home prior to her marriage. She lovingly taught her daughter at home from fourth grade through graduation. She was an active member of Johnson City Alliance Church.
Gail enjoyed Mythical creatures. She loved to quilt, she enjoyed arts and crafts. Gail loved to have tea parties, going to the beach and collecting sea shells, spending time with her family, visiting historical places and flamingos.
In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by one sister, Tracy Lynn Remaley.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty three years Gary Collins; one daughter, Ariana Day; three sisters, Gladys Premo, Terry Redwine and Barbara Remaley ; one brother, Robert A. Remaley, Jr.
The family of Mrs. Gail Dorene Remaley will receive friends from 6-7 pm Monday, June 20, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Mr. Tim Rees officiating.
The family would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Abundant Christian Living.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Collins family. (423) 610-7171.