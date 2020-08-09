JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Freda Fern Fox Jones, 91, of Jonesborough passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Jones was born in Limestone, TN, the daughter of the late Rollie Thomas Fox and Gladys Faye Henley Fox.
She graduated from Washington College Academy in 1948 and attended Steed College while working at Kress where she met the love of her life. She was a homemaker and loved to work in her flower gardens.
She was of the Methodist faith and attended Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church with her family for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Jones, Jr., brother, Kenneth Fox; sisters, Evelyn Broyles, Mildred Broyles, Barbara Jenkins and Lorene Anderson.
She is survived by sons, Fred Jones, Keith Jones and wife JC; daughters, Patricia Privette and husband Jimmy, Linda Donnelly and husband Bill Kyte; grandsons, Christopher Privette and wife Stephanie, Aaron Jones and wife Hannah, Justin Jones, Bobby Donnelly (Atlanta, GA); granddaughters, Lori Ponder, Angie Privette, Beth Donnelly Potts and husband Blake (Dallas, TX), Kelly Donnelly (Atlanta, GA); great-grandchildren, Briana Ponder, Kaydence Privette, Lexy Privette, Abryn Jones, Nora Potts, Henry Potts, Coby and Nate; sisters, Virginia Caudle and Joyce Guinn; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Pastor John H. Moore officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Joy Class of Boones Creek Christian Church for all the calls, cards, visits and prayers for Freda, during this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to Ivy and to Ballad Health Hospice for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Freda’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boones Creek Christian Church, 2684 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615.
Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821