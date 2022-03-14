GRAY - Mrs. Frances Gillenwater, age 90, Gray, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Four Oak Healthcare Center.
Mrs. Gillenwater was born June 24, 1931, in Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late Monrow & Suzie Hicks Presnell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gillenwater, four sisters, three brothers, and one granddaughter.
She was of the Pentecostal faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, watching birds and taking care of her family.
Survivors include three children, Reda Greene (Jay), Ronald Gillenwater (Jolene) and David Gillenwater; grandchildren, Jessie Via and Brandon Greene; and great-grandchildren, Jay Via and Molly Via.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor David Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Gardens. The family request everyone meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Gillenwater family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821