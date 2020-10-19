JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Fannye Kate Chase, age 94, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Chase was a Washington County native and the daughter of the late Cecil & Mae Armstrong of Limestone. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thomas R. Chase in 2005.
She graduated from Washington College Academy and worked for 35 years as Secretary to the Purchasing Agent of General Shale. She also worked at Summers Hardware and Supply Company during the 1940’s.
Mrs. Chase a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesborough where she served as pianist for a number of years. She was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class, the Goodwill Circle, Jonesborough and Johnson City Senior Centers, delivered for Meals on Wheels for Jonesborough area adult center and volunteered at the food pantry in past years.
Survivors include her sister, Mary Ruth Jeffers, Johnson City; niece, Lisa Chase Childers, Brooklyn, NY; and sister-in-law, Anna Lou Chase, Jonesborough.
Due to the pandemic, no visitation will be held but friends are invited to come by and sign the guest registration during funeral home operational hours.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating.
