JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Fannie Higgins, 87, Johnson City, died Friday, May 21, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Fannie was a native of Mitchell County, North Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Jacob and Ader Peterson Hopson.
Fannie was a devoted minister’s wife and raised five wonderful children. She loved gardening, canning, and sharing her bounty. Fannie was a member of Harvest Time Baptist Church. She was a strong, Christian woman who loved the Lord.
In addition to her parents Fannie was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. George Higgins, two sisters and four brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda Propst and husband Bill of Jonesborough, Wendi McCracken and husband Mike of Marietta, GA; sons, Garry Higgins and wife Debi of Gray, Dennis Higgins of Johnson City, Tim Higgins of Johnson City; several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her beloved four-legged companion, Bear.
A private graveside service for Fannie will be held in Mountain Home National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Higgins family. (928-6111)