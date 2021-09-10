LIMESTONE - Mrs. Eva “Ruth” Mitchell Snapp Dunbar, age 91, Limestone, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family.
Mrs. Dunbar was the daughter of the late Ray & Flora Chandler Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hal Snapp, son, Richard Snapp, husband, Jesse Dunbar, sisters, Kathryn Mitchell, Sue Callahan, Diane Mitchell, Jean Saults, Joann Mitchell and Barbara Tester, and two brothers, Ivan Mitchell and Earnest Lee Mitchell.
Survivors include sons, Bobby Snapp (Debbie), Hawkins Snapp, David Dunbar & John Dunbar; daughter, Ginger McAmis (Guy); grandchildren, Steven (Heather), Adam Snapp (Valerie), Jessica & Zachary (Haley) McAmis; great-grandchildren, Hollynn, Ireland, & Audrey Snapp, Alivia & Emrick McAmis; brothers, Ronald & Donald Mitchell; special niece, Charlee Sue Callahan; and great nephew, Charles Levi Archer Callahan.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Ballad Hospice, nurse Sara and Paige McClanahan for their wonderful loving care.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, September 13, 2021 at New Salem Cemetery with Rev. Garry Edwards and Rev. Ron Owens officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 421 Lester Snapp Rd. Limestone, TN 37681.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821