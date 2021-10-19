JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Eulee Brown, 76, of Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Eulee was born in Washington County on February 16, 1945 and was the daughter of the late James Humphreys and Anna Lee Mast Humphreys.
Eulee was the owner of Brown’s Florist for 45 years and a lifelong farmer.
She is survived by son, Shannon D. Brown, daughters, Adonja Brown, Kristi Callahan (Dave), and Nicole Andies, grandchildren, Dawson Callahan, Kaleb Callahan, and twins, Hayden and Layken Andies, and one nephew, Jimmy Humphreys.
In addition to her parents, Eulee is preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Wayde Brown, and siblings, James G. Humphreys II and Evelyn Jones.
A visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00. The graveside will follow at Monte Vista Burial Park at 2:00 PM.
Condolences may be sent to the Brown family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821