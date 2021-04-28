JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Etta Carolyn Blankenship, age 78, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her residence after a brief liver cancer diagnosis.
Mrs. Blankenship was born in Washington County, and the daughter of the late Hugh McMackin & Nelle McMackin-Tipton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Frank Blankenship, two brothers, Gary McMackin and Larry McMackin and a sister, Barbara Knisley.
She was a member of Eden United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Blankenship worked many years for Thomasville Furniture and retired from State Farm Insurance Company. Carolyn & Earl were very active in Tennessee Walking Horse Association.
Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, Mike & Patty McMackin; loved by many nephews and nieces including great nieces, Allie & Courtney McCurry of Johnson City; and best friend, Jane Nesseth.
Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Bryan Orchard officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Isiah 117 House P.O. Box 842 Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Condolences may be sent to the Blankenship family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821