JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Erma Sue Hodges, 77, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday January 2, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Erma was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Niley James Green and Dallas Adeline Hamby Green.
Erma attended Liberty Fellowship Church.
She is preceded in death by her late husband of 48 years Billy Junior Hodges (Bill); daughter, Nicole Ann Hodges (Nikki); several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by son, Michael “Jerome” Hodges; daughters, Cathy Hawkins and Sandy Marie Gardner; five grandchildren, Brandon Hodges, Erica Hawkins, Michael Hodges (Paul), Deveny Hodges, Joshua Hodges; five great-granddaughters; four great grandsons; brother, Homer Green; sister-n-law, Pearl Green; one brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Erma Sue Hodges will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Dan Foster officiating. The graveside service will be conducted at 12 PM Thursday, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the members of Liberty Fellowship Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423 610-7171) is honored to serve the Hodges family.