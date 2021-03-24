JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Erma “Fay” Kinley, age 77, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Kinley was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Eldridge & Alpha Rector Cavin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Kinley, brothers, Dale Cavin and Beryl Cavin.
She attended Second Baptist Church of Jonesborough for many years and Bethesda Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading her Bible and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kinley worked at Burlington Industries and was a Caregiver.
Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Kinley Barnett (Marcus) Paris, KY and Deborah Kinley, Jonesborough; son, Michael Joe Kinley (Brandi) Elizabethton; grandchildren, Ashley Kinley Maden (Caleb), Michael Shane Turner, Issac Kinley, Kayla Dixon (Matt), Jordan Barnett, Elijah Kinley and Houston Brown; great-grandchildren, Ashton Maden, Keatin Turner, Camden Kinley, Benjamin Maden, Cole Dixon, Allason Maden and Caelyn Maden; brothers, Dalmer Cavin (Carolyn) and Larry Cavin (Jill); sisters, Wilma Conkin (Howard) and Joy Gail Green (Stuart); sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Lib” Cavin; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:30 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Willis and Pastor Jerry Conkin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30 pm Saturday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
