Mrs. Emma Jane Payne, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She is a daughter of the late Roxie and Charlie Booker. Emma lived most of her life in Washington County.
Emma worked on the assembly line at Texas Instruments for several years. She enjoyed cooking, puzzles, watching TV and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Payne; one son, George “Willie” Payne; one grandson, one great grandson, one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include four daughters: Cindy Payne (Shawn Miller), Emma Charlene Whaley (Michael), Ida Merie Tester and Joyce Coomer (Charles); three sons: Charles “Eddie” Payne, David Payne and Christopher Payne; one brother, David Booker (Betty) and one sister, Louise Stout; sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends and celebrate Emma’s life at the home of her daughter, Joyce on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM, 109 Natalie Lane, Lot 1, Erwin, TN 37650.
