JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Elaine Lamberson Hopkins, age 83, of Johnson City, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. She was an independent living resident at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City, Tennessee. A cruel and debilitating disease took her body, but that allowed her beautiful soul to be released to join her Savior, Jesus Christ, for a new body and eternal life with Him. “So do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day.” (II Corinthians 4:16. Holy Bible ESV.)
Born in Liberty, New York on July 18, 1937, she grew up in Jamestown, New York and was a daughter of the late Dr. Nathaniel and Lillian Lamberson. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Carlson of Jamestown. She attended the University of Rochester and graduated as a Registered Nurse. Immediately following her graduation, she enrolled at the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago where she met and married her husband of 60 years, Joseph (Joe) Guy Hopkins, Jr.
Elaine was able to put her nursing skills to work as she and her husband Joe worked in missionary aviation. Throughout their careers, they served in locations such as Brazil, Honduras, California and Elizabethton, Tennessee and were affiliated with Mission Aviation Fellowship, Moody Aviation and Mission Safety International. At the beginning of their 43 years in Elizabethton, before moving to Johnson City in retirement at Cornerstone Village in late 2015, she was at various times a school nurse for the Elizabethton City School System. Just seeing Mrs. Hopkins and hearing her soft spoken and gentle voice comforted many children when they weren’t feeling well. She was also an office assistant for a local chiropractor, a newborn nursery nurse at Johnson City Medical Center, and a “professional” baby sitter for special friends. Elaine also served as Head Deaconess and Nursery Director for the newly formed Elizabethton Alliance Church (that started in the Hopkins’ living room.) She was a very successful in-home business owner and entrepreneur with Shaklee Nutritional Products. Elaine was an expert gardener and the flowers in her back yard at their previous home on “H” Street in Elizabethton rivaled any photograph one might find in Southern Living Magazine. She had many friends because she was quick to become a friend.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Joseph (Joe) Guy Hopkins, Jr. of the home, by three children, Judy Rader and Steve Hopkins, both of Johnson City, and Christy Hopkins of Elizabethton. Two sisters, Alice Hamilton of Oxford, New York and Barbara Hosenfeld of Ontario, New York, along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, October 4, 2020 from the Elizabethton Alliance Church with Mr. Louie O’Bourke and Mr. Jack Bruce, ministers officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Lamb Family. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M until 4:00 P.M. prior to the service Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elizabethton Alliance Church, 533 East Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643, Mission Safety International, 328 East Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 or the charity of your choice in her honor and memory. The family wishes to thank the kind residents and staff of Cornerstone Village, the loving, supportive church family of Elizabethton Alliance Church and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation and services are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
Tetrick Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel, Elizabethton.