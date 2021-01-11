ERWIN - Mrs. Edna Woodfin Phillips, age 84, Erwin, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
Mrs. Phillips was born in Washington County, Embreeville Community, and the daughter of the late James & Cora Lockner Woodfin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Virgil Phillips, two sisters, Iris Mae Miller and Lucille Smith, two brothers, Glenn Woodfin and Junior Woodfin, and a granddaughter, Tina Keplinger.
She attended Cherokee Community Independent Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Trina Jesse (Jim), Charlene Williams (Raymond) and Sondra Lockner; grandchildren, Wesley Williams (Nicole), Bill Tittle (Denise), Brian Jessie, (Christy), Chad Jessie (Violet) and Michael Foster (Melissa); eight great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; special friends, Louise Barnett and Patsy White; and several special nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to NHC Healthcare staff and special friend, Allan Soloman for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Bumpass Cemetery with Pastor David Montgomery officiating.
Pallbearers will be Brian Jessie, Charles Miller, Jimmy Smith, Bill Tittle, Amos Hensley and David Montgomery. Honorary pallbearer will be Marlie Roberts.
