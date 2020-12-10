LIMESTONE - Mrs. Edna “Adell” Cloyd, age 89, Limestone, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Mrs. Cloyd was born in Scott Co., VA and the daughter of the late Edward & Nannie Mullins Clark. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Houston Cloyd, and a sister, Beatrice Rienhart.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a son, Turby Cloyd; granddaughter, Angie Cloyd; grandson, Joey Cloyd; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Autumn and Sierra; two sisters, Lottie Bright and Ivanell Smith; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery with Pastor Marshall Tipton officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services Jonesborough, TN 753-3821