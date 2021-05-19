JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Edith Margaret “Maggie” Polden, age 61, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Polden was born in Youngstown, Ohio and the daughter of the late William & Edith Church Flickinger. She was also preceded in death by a son, Caleb Polden, a sister, Pattie Flickinger, and a sister-in-law, Barbie Flickinger.
She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, William F. Polden, Sr.; Jonesborough; four daughters, Brenda Sue Spillman, Jenni Miller, Gayle Spillman all of St. Pete, FL and Breanna Polden, Jonesborough; two sons, William F. Polden, Jr. Jonesborough and Jeromee Polden, St. Pete, FL; two sisters, Gloria (David) and Sue (David); two brothers, Russell and William; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services, will be conducted 12, noon, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Lane officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 pm Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Polden family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821