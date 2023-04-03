Mrs. Dorothy Jane “Dot” Sult Apr 3, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Dorothy Jane “Dot” Sult, age 95, Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Agape Nursing Home.Dorothy was the daughter of the late Rev. A.M. and Blanche Barker Laughrun.Mrs. Sult was a member of Limestone Church of the Brethren. She was a 1946 graduate of Jonesborough High School and worked as an Insurance Secretary.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Sult and sister, Sarah Smith.She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Camper; brother, Bill (Glenna) Laughrun; sister, Betty Armentrout; several nieces and nephews.Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Jim Griffith officiating. Family and friends will be pallbearers.The family appreciates Betty Villier, Delie Garst and Joyce and Agape Nursing Home for the loving care provided to Dot.Memorial Donations may be made to Limestone Church of the Brethren Building Fund c/o Patty Broyles, 398 Culver Road, Limestone, TN 37681Condolences may be sent to the Sult family online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.