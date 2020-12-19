JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Dorothy Hoyle, age 94, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Lakebridge Healthcare. She was a native of Unicoi County, having spent most of her life in Washington County. Mrs. Hoyle was a daughter of the late Reverend John Robert Duggan and Minta Jane Ledford Duggan.
Mrs. Hoyle retired from Texas Instruments in 1992. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoyle was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Robert Spencer Hoyle in 2007; one daughter, Eva Hoyle Reese; two grandsons, Mickey Todd Garland and Ronald “Zekie” Ledwell II; five brothers: Johnny, Freeman, Charlie, Grady, and John Robert Duggan, Jr.; five sisters: Ollie McIntosh, Christina Willis, Ola Tilson, Bessie Banks, and Nina Weaver.
Mrs. Hoyle leaves behind to cherish her memory, three daughters and one son-in-law: Polly Ann Ledwell, Sandra Guinn, both of Johnson City, Linda Burchfield and husband, Roger Lynn of Watauga; four grandchildren: Annissa Reese Cauble and husband, Chris of Jonesborough, Mr. and Mrs. Hoyle raised Annissa after her mother, Eva passed as their loving daughter, Davy Garland, Coty Guinn and wife, Alexis, Luke Guinn and wife, Joni all of Johnson City; one great grandson, Truitt Nicolas Guinn; several nieces, nephews and loving friends also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Chaplain Stephen Spell along with the nursing staff of Amedysis Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Rev. Harold Lewis will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:55 AM Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
