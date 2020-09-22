JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Dorothy Annette Carter-Clegg, age 50, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence after a ten-year battle with a disease in which she showed us all how to be strong and courageous.
Mrs. Clegg was born in Erwin, TN to the late Robert & Brenda Richardson Greene. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Timmy Williams.
She was a member of Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Clegg was a CNA. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed her many Facebook friends.
Survivors include her husband, David Clegg, Johnson City; children, Johnny Carter, (Monica), Wayne Carter (Amber Metcalf) and Allen Carter (Katherine Woodfin); grandchildren, June, Jaylon, Rachel, Noah, Haley, Lucas and Eva; sisters, Angie Foster and Regina Tittle; one brother, Jeff Greene; and nephews and nieces, Josh Greene, Matthew Tittle, Leslie Ford and Angel Greene.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joyce Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Bumpass Cove Cemetery with Pastor Brian Brown officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Clegg family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821